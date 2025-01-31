Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $247,635,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,967,157.74. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,077,819.76. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,181,807 shares of company stock worth $1,288,448,522 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $84.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

