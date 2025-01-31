Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 1,101 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

