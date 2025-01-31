Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 29,526 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 262.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $102.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $104.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

