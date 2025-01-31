Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $252.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $205.93 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

