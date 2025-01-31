Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,484,893,000 after purchasing an additional 165,490 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $762,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $711,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.40.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $390.48 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.