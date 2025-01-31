Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Trading 3.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.56). 409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.54).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £693 million, a P/E ratio of -236.84 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.59.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

