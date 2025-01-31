OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 9,269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

