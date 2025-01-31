Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $900.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.33.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR traded up $14.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $651.27. The company had a trading volume of 321,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,480. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $546.71 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $608.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $762.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,231 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.