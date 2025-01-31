Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Releases Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Oppenheimer stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

