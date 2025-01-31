Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.77 and last traded at $69.14. 7,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 21,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $707.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.27%.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
