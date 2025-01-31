Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.77 and last traded at $69.14. 7,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 21,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 5.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $707.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 141.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 140.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

