Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. Organovo had a negative net margin of 12,176.70% and a negative return on equity of 249.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

