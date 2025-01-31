Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $10.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

OSK stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.36.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

