OTCMKTS:LVMUY FY2025 EPS Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.59. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $120.65 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $191.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

