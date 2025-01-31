Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 698.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,203 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 21,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

