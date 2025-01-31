Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 57.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,623.40. This represents a 18.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,200. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.