Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in DexCom by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM opened at $87.62 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

