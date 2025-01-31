Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 184,207 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,069,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $55.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.