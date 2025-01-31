Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Up 26.9% – What’s Next?

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) traded up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,103,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 660% from the average session volume of 145,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

