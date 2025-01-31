Paul Keith Morben Sells 155 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

OSI Systems stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.91. 58,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,629. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $201.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.50.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 69.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OSI Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $601,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $1,555,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 970.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

