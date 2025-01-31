PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.88 and last traded at $88.76. Approximately 2,690,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,022,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

