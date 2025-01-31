Penney Financial LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Penney Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

