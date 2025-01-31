Penney Financial LLC Invests $586,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Penney Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,725 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Penney Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.36.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

