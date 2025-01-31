Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in January

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Perenti Stock Performance

Shares of Perenti stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading on Friday. Perenti has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining, Drilling Services, and Mining Services and Idoba segments. The company offers underground and surface contract mining, drill and blast, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, earthmoving, and machinery rebuilds services; and drilling services including specialized deep hole multi-intersectional directional diamond core drilling, underground diamond core drilling, drilling and blasting, and in-pit grade control services.

