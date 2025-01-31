Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in January

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Perenti Stock Performance
Shares of Perenti stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading on Friday. Perenti has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
Perenti Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perenti
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.