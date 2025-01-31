Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $448.82 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.67 and a 200 day moving average of $423.38.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.
