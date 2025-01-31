Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,769,000. Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DVY opened at $135.70 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.42 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.