Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,025,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.