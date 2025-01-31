Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

