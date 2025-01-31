Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 212.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.60. This represents a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

