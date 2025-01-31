Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $5,049,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $299.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.32 and its 200 day moving average is $287.66. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.63 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.