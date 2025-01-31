Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

