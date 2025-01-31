Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 343,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 562,678 shares.The stock last traded at $16.30 and had previously closed at $16.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 268.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 230,613 shares during the period. Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth about $3,291,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 127.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 111,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,521,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98,552 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

