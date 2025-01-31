Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 10,716 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 10,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $294,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 764,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,003,156.36. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Evan Roberts sold 12,749 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $348,175.19.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Evan Roberts sold 1,785 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $48,159.30.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Evan Roberts sold 2,681 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $74,933.95.

On Monday, January 6th, Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $76,450.53.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $29.03 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 2,179.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

