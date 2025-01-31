Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PBFS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,638. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.49. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

About Pioneer Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.