Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.19%.
Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PBFS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,638. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.49. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
About Pioneer Bancorp
