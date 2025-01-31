Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Potomac Bancshares Price Performance

Potomac Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Potomac Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Potomac Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

