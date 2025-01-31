Powers Advisory Group LLC Buys 239,619 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,619 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,239 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,384,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,481 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

