Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,687 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

SCHA opened at $26.96 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

