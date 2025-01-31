Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 39.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $110.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.30% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.