Presidio Property Trust Announces Model Home Division Activity in Fourth Quarter of 2024UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWashington, D.C. 20549FORM 8-KCURRENT REPORTDate of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 29, 2025Pres

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Presidio Property Trust’s 8K filing here.
About Presidio Property Trust
Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites