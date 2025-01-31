Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Prime Meridian Price Performance

Shares of Prime Meridian stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Prime Meridian has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Prime Meridian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Prime Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Further Reading

