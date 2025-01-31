Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Research – January 31st

Walmart, W.W. Grainger, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily operate online retail platforms for selling goods and services to consumers. These stocks represent investment opportunities in companies that benefit from the growth of online shopping and digital transactions. Investors often consider factors such as market share, revenue growth, and competitive positioning when evaluating ecommerce stocks for potential investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,726,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538,952. The firm has a market cap of $786.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $61.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,064.93. The stock had a trading volume of 518,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,560. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,063.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Recommended Stories