Promising Financial Stocks To Follow Now – January 31st

Visa, ServiceNow, and Mastercard are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies involved in providing financial services such as banking, investment services, insurance, and real estate. These stocks represent ownership in companies that generate revenue from managing money, facilitating transactions, and managing risk for individuals and businesses. Investing in financial stocks can offer exposure to the financial sector and potential for capital gains and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $345.91. 3,450,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.09 and its 200-day moving average is $292.45. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.25.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $22.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,035.41. 1,141,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,798. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,084.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $952.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.56, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE MA traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $562.13. 1,484,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,144. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $576.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

