Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Update

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the December 31st total of 49,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Protagenic Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PTIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. 158,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.28. Protagenic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

