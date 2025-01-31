Q1 Earnings Estimate for PB Issued By DA Davidson

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PB opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,934.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,093.60. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,104 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

