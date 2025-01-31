Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:CP Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CP opened at C$115.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$101.76 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$107.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 51,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total transaction of C$5,426,615.01. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total value of C$1,664,359.45. Insiders have sold a total of 70,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

