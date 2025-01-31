Q3 Earnings Estimate for EnerSys Issued By Roth Capital

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $98.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 32.8% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,740,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 60.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.