QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2025

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QHSLab Price Performance

USAQ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.19. 33,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,353. QHSLab has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

QHSLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.