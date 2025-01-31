QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

USAQ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.19. 33,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,353. QHSLab has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

