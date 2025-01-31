Quadrise (LON:QED) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports.

Quadrise Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of QED stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.05) on Friday. Quadrise has a one year low of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.85.

About Quadrise

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

