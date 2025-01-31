Quadrise (LON:QED) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports.
Quadrise Stock Up 13.0 %
Shares of QED stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.05) on Friday. Quadrise has a one year low of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.85.
About Quadrise
Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quadrise
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Turnaround Stocks in the Early Innings With More Upside to Come
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Whirlpool: Buy This High-Yielding Value Before It Spins Higher
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Commvault Systems: Share Price Primed to Vault Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.