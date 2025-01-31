Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $5,322,600,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $207,089,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,427,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 16,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $4,774.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,009.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,424.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

