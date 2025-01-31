Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Penney Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,973,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Starbucks’ CEO-Led Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Likely
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Chemical Stocks Defying Tariff Worries With Growth Potential
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.