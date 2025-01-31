Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Northland Securities

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Quantum has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $28,817.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,491 shares in the company, valued at $476,185.13. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 1,487 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $53,056.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,738.08. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,490 shares of company stock valued at $316,162. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $4,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

